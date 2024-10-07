EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 2,166 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 3,653,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

