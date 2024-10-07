EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

