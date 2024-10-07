EWG Elevate Inc. Has $331,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.05% of CION Investment worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,032,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,635 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 373,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CION stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 114,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $630.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

