EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. 2,529,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

