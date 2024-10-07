EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 1,187,453 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.