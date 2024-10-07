Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 663 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,950. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $500.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

