Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.3 %

PFEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 9,041 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

