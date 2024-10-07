EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 645,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,245. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

