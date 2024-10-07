EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $86,227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,907. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.