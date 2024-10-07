EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. First Trust Growth Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 484,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,229,000.

FTGS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. 201,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,523. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $717.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

