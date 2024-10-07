Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. 11,884,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,351,832. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

