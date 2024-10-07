Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $580.98. 358,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

