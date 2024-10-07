EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,960. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

