EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BOND traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

