Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.82 on Monday, hitting $419.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

