EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 2,604 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 on Monday, reaching $482.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,248,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,608,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.81. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.