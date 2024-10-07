Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Boosted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $12,361,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $5,343,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in NIO by 132.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 744,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,885,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,494,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

