Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. KBC Group NV raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 304,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of DQ traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

