EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $11.82 Million in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 257,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,000. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury accounts for about 4.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.75% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000.

Get ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UST stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $44.30. 44,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,158. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.