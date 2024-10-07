Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,769,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $161,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 167,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,960.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,292,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,459,035.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,444 in the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

RXRX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,583. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

