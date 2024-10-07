EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 5.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 1.63% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 170.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 518,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 327,329 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 364,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.98. 25,434,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,619,615. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

