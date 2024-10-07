Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $95.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,614.97 or 0.99923269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

