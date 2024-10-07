BOOK OF MEME Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $457.83 million and approximately $123.08 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,960,301,392 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,960,301,429.21942. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00679539 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $101,586,329.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

