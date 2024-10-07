Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 87.5% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $254,920.75 and $96.41 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 87.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,614.97 or 0.99923269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00013997 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $928.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.