PARSIQ Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

