Foster Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,147. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

