Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 392,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

