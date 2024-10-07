SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $124,066,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $244.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,365. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $171.07 and a one year high of $247.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.