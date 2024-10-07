Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.19. 51,351,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,456,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

