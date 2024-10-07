Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 9.5 %

APD stock traded up $27.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,243,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.67 and a 200-day moving average of $263.24. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.