Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 238 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.48. 314,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $138.37.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

