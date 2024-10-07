Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.86. 6,747,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,064. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

