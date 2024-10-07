Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 940 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 353,096 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,548. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

