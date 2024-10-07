TrueFi (TRU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.34 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $101.85 million and $17.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00251845 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,836,640 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,240,822,855.2386086 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08676898 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $15,064,686.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

