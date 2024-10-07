Enegra (EGX) Price Tops $200.90 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.07 billion and approximately $384,477.78 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $200.90 or 0.00320607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.77650669 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $377,915.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

