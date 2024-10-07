Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 68,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.57. 4,829,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,274. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

