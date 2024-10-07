Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $113.35. 6,911,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,618. The firm has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

