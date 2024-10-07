HI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $265,565.39 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. HI has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $265,565.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,614.97 or 0.99923269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047045 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $224,450.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

