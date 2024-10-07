Hedron Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $814.34 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

