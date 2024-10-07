Aion (AION) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $889,178.80

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $889,178.80 and approximately $136.88 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00071242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,051.26 or 0.39977714 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.