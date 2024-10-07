Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.11 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market cap of $358.51 million and $43.11 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for $62,550.82 or 0.99820899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00251845 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,731 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 5,347.1687339. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 63,561.93475853 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $22,595,675.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

