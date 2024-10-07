dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $2,850.79 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00104011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99475121 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,463.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

