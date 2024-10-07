Metahero 24 Hour Volume Hits $737,610.02 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and $737,610.02 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.