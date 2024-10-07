Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.87 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Threshold has a total market cap of $241.22 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,614.97 or 0.99923269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00056836 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02487313 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,672,760.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.