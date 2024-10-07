Coin98 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.89 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $104.42 million and $7.89 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

