Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Cap of $55.09 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $55.09 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

