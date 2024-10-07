Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,171 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 117,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,879,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,731,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

