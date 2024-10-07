Ignition Price Hits $62,404.68 on Major Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $62,404.68 or 0.99587684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $24.90 million and $766,236.51 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00251845 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 749 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 951.81234167 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 63,757.88967891 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $181,300.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

