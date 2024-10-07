Cypress Financial Planning LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.8% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $605.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,239. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.31.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

