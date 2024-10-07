Cypress Financial Planning LLC Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.03. 900,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,756. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

